EPA to Recognize the Former Naval Training Center Site Work in Orlando, Florida with 2020 National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Awards

Contact Information: Dawn Harris-Young (region4press@epa.gov) (404) 562-8421 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

ORLANDO, Fla. – (November 10, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host a virtual award ceremony to recognize the U.S. Navy, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), city of Orlando, and Baldwin Park Development Company for their site reuse efforts at the Former Naval Training Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event will be conducted virtually through Microsoft Teams Live app.

WHO: EPA Assistant Administrator Peter Wright

EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker

City of Orlando Commissioner Robert Stuart

Navy BRAC Management Director Gregory Preston

Baldwin Park Development Company President David Pace

Florida Department of Environmental Protection Central District Director Aaron Watkins

WHAT: Virtual award ceremony recognizing U.S. Navy, DEP, city of Orlando, and Baldwin Park Development Company for reuse efforts at the Former Naval Training Center in Orlando, Fla.

WHEN: Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: MS Teams Live (click hyperlink)