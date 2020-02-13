News Releases from Region 04

EPA to Recognize Three Organizations in Florida for Receiving $583,890 in Funding for Projects in the Biscayne Bay Area

Contact Information: Dawn Harris-Young (region4press@epa.gov) (404) 562-8421 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

MIAMI (February 13, 2020) — On Friday, February 14, 2020, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker will recognize three organizations in Florida as recipients of South Florida Geographic Initiative (SFGI) Program grants. A roundtable will also be held with grant recipients to discuss current plans and future activities in the Biscayne Bay.

Who: U.S. EPA Region 4

Florida International University

Florida Department of Environmental Protection

Biscayne Bay Waterkeeper

What: Grant Recognition for Projects in the Biscayne Bay Area

When: Friday, February 14, 2020

10:30 a.m. ET

Where: Florida International University - Biscayne Bay Campus

Wolfe University Center

Room 223

3000 NE 151st St.

North Miami, FL 33181

Parking: In order to park without getting ticketed, all guest must register their cars with the following link (license plate only) and park in P1: https://fiu.nupark.com/events/Events/Register/a95daca4-9a11-49c7-a956-bbef9da0c420

SFGI Program grants are for projects that support protection and restoration of water quality, corals and seagrass in South Florida.

RSVP: ***Interested credentialed media should e-mail an RSVP to region4press@epa.gov. Please include your name, media affiliation and contact information.