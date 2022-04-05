EPA Recognizes Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., of Reading, Pennsylvania, Among Nation’s Most Energy–Efficient Manufacturing Facilities

PHILADELPHIA (April 5, 2022) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has recognized Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., a commercial bread and roll baking plant in Reading, Pennsylvania, as one of 93 U.S. manufacturing plants that earned the agency’s ENERGY STAR certification in 2021. ENERGY STAR certified plants are verified to be among the most energy-efficient plants within their industries. Together, they prevented more than 5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions from the industrial sector, which is responsible for nearly a third of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. “Companies like Bimbo Bakeries are improving energy efficiency, confronting climate change and strengthening our economy,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “Reducing energy consumption is a critical component of the transition to a zero-emissions future, while saving money and creating resiliency for businesses and our planet.” Thanks to their superior energy performance over a single year, these plants avoided nearly 90 trillion Btus of energy consumption and prevented emissions equal to the annual energy use of nearly 650,000 American homes. Since the first plants were certified in 2006, ENERGY STAR certified plants have cumulatively saved manufacturers more than $7 billion on energy bills when compared to average-performing facilities. Energy efficiency cuts energy waste and is an essential action for achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 for both the United States and the sustainability of the manufacturing sector. Net zero is the balance between the amount of greenhouse gas produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere. ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including about 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. For more information visit: https://www.energystar.gov/industrial_plants/earn-recognition/plant-certification#:~:text=EPA%20distinguishes%20the%20best%20performing,an