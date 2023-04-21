EPA Recognizes Chicago Educator with 2023 Presidential Innovation Award

April 21, 2023

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in partnership with the White House Council on Environmental Quality, has awarded the Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators to Ayesha Qazi-Lampert, a teacher at Northside College Preparatory High School in Chicago, Illinois.

Ms. Qazi-Lampert teaches more than AP Environmental Science - she teaches the importance of applying science to environmental justice. Every year, the first unit of her lesson plan discusses the definition of environmental justice, famous leaders in the environmental justice movement and even literary works regarding environmental justice. She then combines these lessons with her “Making Space” program, where students from the 77 Chicago neighborhoods share current environmental news, explore different methods of addressing the climate crisis, and bring attention to local issues. Ms. Qazi-Lampert also invites guest speakers to share lessons on using technology and science to connect with communities and protect local environments.

“Children are naturally curious and the environment around us harbors so much diversity and opportunity for discovery,” said EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore. “These awards recognize enterprise and leadership – in the classroom and outside its walls. We celebrate these teachers’ environmental stewardship.”

"A climate-resilient society involves intergenerational collaborative work that uplifts, bridges, and builds relationships, skills, and education,” said awardee Ayesha Qazi-Lampert. “Collective environmental action requires the development of environmental justice and climate justice literacy."

The Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators award was established by the 1990 National Environmental Education Act. It seeks to recognize, support, and bring public attention to the outstanding environmental projects performed by teachers who go beyond textbook instruction to incorporate methods and materials that utilize creative experiences and enrich student learning in K-12 education. The White House Council on Environmental Quality, in partnership with EPA, administers this award.

This year, nine educators received the 2023 PIAEE, and four educators were recognized with an honorable mention distinction. Winning educators demonstrated leadership by integrating environmental education into multiple subjects and using topics such as climate change, environmental justice, water infrastructure, healthy school environments, environmentally friendly agriculture practices, recycling, and reducing contributions to ocean and marine litter.