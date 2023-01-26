EPA Recognizes Chicopee, MA Industrial Pretreatment Program for Outstanding Service

January 26, 2023

Contact Information (617) 918-1017 David Deegan ( deegan.dave@epa.gov

BOSTON (Jan. 26, 2023) – The City of Chicopee's Industrial Pretreatment Program staff, led by Laurie Goff, was honored for exceptional work inspecting, permitting, and sampling industrial users that discharge industrial waste into the collection system.

"Every time we flush or wash ourselves, our kids, clothes, cars, dishes and dogs, we create wastewater," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David Cash. "All facilities that capture our wastewater and ensure it is safely treated for reuse and release are to be applauded, and I am proud to acknowledge and thank Ms. Goff, and staff for their outstanding contributions to help protect public health and water quality for so many years."

The EPA Regional Industrial Pretreatment Program Excellence Award was established to recognize and honor employees of publicly owned wastewater treatment plants for their commitment to improving water quality through outstanding oversight of its industrial users discharging to the municipal sewer system.