EPA Recognizes New Hampshire Wastewater Treatment Entities for Excellence

Contact Information: Mikayla Rumph (rumph.mikayla@epa.gov) (617) 918-1016

BOSTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) New England Office recently awarded four 2020 Regional Wastewater Treatment Awards to New Hampshire wastewater facilities and individuals to recognize them for their commitment to improving water quality.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Awards Program recognizes personnel in the wastewater field who have provided invaluable public service managing and operating wastewater treatment facilities throughout New England.

"Across New England, the professionals operating wastewater treatment plants, and the municipalities and state environmental agencies that support them, are essential to keeping our environment healthy by protecting water quality," said EPA New England Acting Regional Administrator Deborah Szaro. "I am proud to acknowledge these entities and individuals for their outstanding contributions to help protect public health and water quality for so many years and give them the credit they deserve."

2020 Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Excellence Award

Woodstock Wastewater Treatment Facility

The Woodstock Wastewater Treatment Facility, led by Chief Operator Kathy Welch, was recognized for exceptional work in maintaining and operating the wastewater treatment plant during the past year. The facility was one of only three facilities across New England to receive this award. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) was instrumental in the facility's nomination.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Excellence Award was established to recognize and honor the employees of publicly owned wastewater treatment plants for their commitment to improving water quality with outstanding plant operations and maintenance. Especially with the smaller facilities, conscientious operators and staff continue to perform exceptionally with limited resources.

2020 Regional Industrial Pretreatment Program Excellence Award

City of Somersworth's Industrial Pretreatment Program

The City of Somersworth's Pretreatment Program staff, led by Stephanie Rochefort, were recognized for exceptional work inspecting, permitting, and sampling industrial users that discharge industrial waste into the collection system.

The EPA Regional Industrial Pretreatment Program Excellence Award was established to recognize and honor employees of publicly owned wastewater treatment plants for their commitment to improving water quality through outstanding oversight of its industrial users discharging to the municipal sewer system.

2020 Regional Wastewater Trainer of the Year Award

Mike Caso of Nashua

Mr. Caso, a volunteer at the New Hampshire Water Pollution Control Association (NHWPCA), which is a volunteer-based wastewater industry trade group, was recognized for developing and delivering wastewater operator training programs all over New Hampshire on a variety of industry-specific topics, such as ultraviolet disinfection. Mr. Caso is the sole recipient of this award across New England. NHDES was instrumental in Caso's nomination.

2020 Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator of the Year Award

Jim Pouliot of Epping

Mr. Pouliot, who is the Chief Operator of the Epping Wastewater Treatment Facility, was recognized for his outstanding work bringing the facility back into compliance following a 2016 administrative order. Mr. Pouliot was one of only three individuals across New England to receive this award. NHDES was instrumental in Pouliot's nomination.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator of the Year Award was established to recognize and honor the employees of publicly owned wastewater treatment plants for their commitment to improving water quality with outstanding plant operations and maintenance. Wastewater operators and staff work diligently to protect public health and the environment, often with limited resources.