EPA Recognizes Small Business Champions at Administrator’s 34th Annual Small Business Programs Award Ceremony

May 3, 2024

WASHINGTON – Yesterday, May 2, 2024 1, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency hosted the Administrator’s 34th Annual Small Business Programs Award Ceremony to honor the outstanding Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 small business championship of EPA programs, employees, and business and state partners from across the country. The awards ceremony was held in celebration of National Small Business Week, which runs from April 28 - May 4, 2024.

“I applaud the accomplishments of this year’s honorees,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Celebrating EPA’s small business championship as part of National Small Business Week appropriately spotlights the exceptional contributions of the agency and its partners to the historic small business boom the country has witnessed over the last three years.”

In FY 2023, EPA increased the total amount of contract dollars awarded to the nation’s small and socioeconomic businesses. This includes a 3.7 increase in the percent of dollars awarded to Small Disadvantaged Businesses. Also, EPA is continuing its efforts to tackle climate change as part of the Inflation Reduction Act investments, which, as noted in the President’s National Small Business Week Proclamation, is helping to create new markets for small clean-energy companies.

EPA’s awards ceremony recognized approximately 15 categories of exemplary small business championship. The ceremony also featured guest remarks by Shirley D. Bailey, Board Chair of the HUBZone Contractors National Council, and Danny Portee, President of Professional Management Enterprises, Inc. the recipient of the Administrator’s Award for Outstanding Accomplishments by a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business. A complete list of the award recipients is provided at the end of this press release.

ADMINISTRATOR’S AWARD RECIPIENTS

Outstanding Direct Procurement Program Achievement

Office of Air and Radiation

Environmental, Analytical, Research, Technical, and Hybrid (EARTH)

Recognition of Team Effort:

Tomeka Hall Hillari Hawkins Abby Holland Angela Lower

Eleanor Marusiak Timothy Roberts Keith Pfeffer Laura Zoellner

Region 6

Houston Lab Procurement Team

Recognition of Team Effort:

Marcus Jackson Amanda Johnson Lisa Wool

Outstanding Accomplishments by a Tribal Contractor

Cherokee Nation System Solutions

Outstanding Accomplishments by a HUBZone Small Business Contractor

Telesolv Consulting, LLC

Outstanding Accomplishments by a Small Business Contractor

Great Lakes Environmental Center

Outstanding Accomplishments by a Woman-Owned Small Business Contractor

Güd Marketing

Outstanding Accomplishments by a Woman-Owned Small Business Contractor

TTW Solutions

Outstanding Accomplishments by a Small Disadvantaged Business Contractor

IntegriWard, LLC

Outstanding Accomplishments by a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business Contractor

Professional Management Enterprises, Inc.

Outstanding Accomplishments by an EPA Employee or Group in Support of Small Businesses Impacted by EPA Regulations

Seneca Anderson

Outstanding Accomplishments by a Small Business Trade Association or State Small Business Environmental Assistance Provider in Providing Technical Environmental Assistance to the Small Business Community

Donovan Grimwood

OFFICE OF SMALL AND DISADVANTAGED BUSINESS UTILIZATION (OSDBU) DIRECTOR’S AWARDS

Office of Inspector General

For Exceeding the Small Business, Small Disadvantaged Business, Women-Owned,

HUBZone, and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business Goals

Office of Research and Development

For Exceeding the Small Disadvantaged Business, Women-Owned, HUBZone, and

Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business Goals

Region 7

For Exceeding the Small Business, Small Disadvantaged Business, Women-Owned, and HUBZone Small Business Goals



CRYSTAL DUCK AWARDS

Wesley J. Carpenter

Deputy Chief of Staff for Management

Office of the Administrator

Tommie L. Madison, Jr.

Agency Advocate for Competition

Office of Acquisition Solutions

Koni B. Fritz

Regional Acquisition Manager

Jennifer Erickson

Small Business Utilization Specialist

Regions 7 & 10

1 date adjusted to reflect the ceremony date