EPA Recognizes Small Business Champions at Administrator’s 34th Annual Small Business Programs Award Ceremony
WASHINGTON – Yesterday, May 2, 2024 1, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency hosted the Administrator’s 34th Annual Small Business Programs Award Ceremony to honor the outstanding Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 small business championship of EPA programs, employees, and business and state partners from across the country. The awards ceremony was held in celebration of National Small Business Week, which runs from April 28 - May 4, 2024.
“I applaud the accomplishments of this year’s honorees,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Celebrating EPA’s small business championship as part of National Small Business Week appropriately spotlights the exceptional contributions of the agency and its partners to the historic small business boom the country has witnessed over the last three years.”
In FY 2023, EPA increased the total amount of contract dollars awarded to the nation’s small and socioeconomic businesses. This includes a 3.7 increase in the percent of dollars awarded to Small Disadvantaged Businesses. Also, EPA is continuing its efforts to tackle climate change as part of the Inflation Reduction Act investments, which, as noted in the President’s National Small Business Week Proclamation, is helping to create new markets for small clean-energy companies.
EPA’s awards ceremony recognized approximately 15 categories of exemplary small business championship. The ceremony also featured guest remarks by Shirley D. Bailey, Board Chair of the HUBZone Contractors National Council, and Danny Portee, President of Professional Management Enterprises, Inc. the recipient of the Administrator’s Award for Outstanding Accomplishments by a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business. A complete list of the award recipients is provided at the end of this press release.
ADMINISTRATOR’S AWARD RECIPIENTS
Outstanding Direct Procurement Program Achievement
Office of Air and Radiation
Environmental, Analytical, Research, Technical, and Hybrid (EARTH)
Recognition of Team Effort:
Tomeka Hall Hillari Hawkins Abby Holland Angela Lower
Eleanor Marusiak Timothy Roberts Keith Pfeffer Laura Zoellner
Region 6
Houston Lab Procurement Team
Recognition of Team Effort:
Marcus Jackson Amanda Johnson Lisa Wool
Outstanding Accomplishments by a Tribal Contractor
Cherokee Nation System Solutions
Outstanding Accomplishments by a HUBZone Small Business Contractor
Telesolv Consulting, LLC
Outstanding Accomplishments by a Small Business Contractor
Great Lakes Environmental Center
Outstanding Accomplishments by a Woman-Owned Small Business Contractor
Güd Marketing
Outstanding Accomplishments by a Woman-Owned Small Business Contractor
TTW Solutions
Outstanding Accomplishments by a Small Disadvantaged Business Contractor
IntegriWard, LLC
Outstanding Accomplishments by a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business Contractor
Professional Management Enterprises, Inc.
Outstanding Accomplishments by an EPA Employee or Group in Support of Small Businesses Impacted by EPA Regulations
Seneca Anderson
Outstanding Accomplishments by a Small Business Trade Association or State Small Business Environmental Assistance Provider in Providing Technical Environmental Assistance to the Small Business Community
Donovan Grimwood
OFFICE OF SMALL AND DISADVANTAGED BUSINESS UTILIZATION (OSDBU) DIRECTOR’S AWARDS
Office of Inspector General
For Exceeding the Small Business, Small Disadvantaged Business, Women-Owned,
HUBZone, and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business Goals
Office of Research and Development
For Exceeding the Small Disadvantaged Business, Women-Owned, HUBZone, and
Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business Goals
Region 7
For Exceeding the Small Business, Small Disadvantaged Business, Women-Owned, and HUBZone Small Business Goals
CRYSTAL DUCK AWARDS
Wesley J. Carpenter
Deputy Chief of Staff for Management
Office of the Administrator
Tommie L. Madison, Jr.
Agency Advocate for Competition
Office of Acquisition Solutions
Koni B. Fritz
Regional Acquisition Manager
Jennifer Erickson
Small Business Utilization Specialist
Regions 7 & 10