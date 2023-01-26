EPA Recognizes Suffield, Connecticut Wastewater Facility Operator for Outstanding Service

January 26, 2023

BOSTON (Jan. 26, 2023) – Jamie Kreller, of Suffield, Connecticut., was recently honored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) New England Office for his work maintaining the Suffield Water Pollution Control Facility.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Awards Program recognizes personnel in the wastewater field who have provided invaluable public service managing and operating wastewater treatment facilities throughout New England. Wastewater operators and staff work diligently to protect public health and the environment, often with limited resources.

"Every time we flush or wash ourselves, our kids, clothes, cars, dishes and dogs, we create wastewater," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David Cash. "All facilities that capture our wastewater and ensure it is safely treated for reuse and release are to be applauded, and I am proud to acknowledge and thank Mr. Kreller for his outstanding contributions to help protect public health and water quality for so many years."

Mr. Kreller, who is the Superintendent of the Suffield Water Pollution Control Facility, received a 2022 Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator of the Year Award for his outstanding work over the years in operating and maintaining the facility. Mr. Kreller was one of only three individuals across New England to receive this award.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (CTDEEP) was instrumental in Kreller's nomination.