EPA recognizes Texas organizations; leaders in water conservation

DALLAS (Oct. 14, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized the cities of Allen and Plano, Texas, for being leaders in water efficiency and conservations efforts. Nationwide, 29 awardees produced and promoted the adoption of WaterSense labeled products, homes and programs. The awardees have helped Americans conserve more than 4.4 trillion gallons of water while saving $87 billion on utility bills since 2006.

“We are excited to recognize two local Texas cities that are receiving this national award,” said EPA Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “Their innovation and outreach are helping families and businesses throughout North Texas save money and protect water resources for future generations.”

The city of Plano, Texas, earned the Sustained Excellence Award for a range of efforts to engage consumers on how to save water indoors and outdoors. The city of Allen was awarded as Promotional Partner of the Year for their work with education and outreach.

WaterSense, a partnership program sponsored by EPA, seeks to protect the future of the nation’s water supply by offering Americans a simple way to use less water with water-efficient products, homes, and services. WaterSense labeled products, which are independently certified to use at least 20% less water and perform as well or better than standard models, have been on the market since 2007. Today there are more than 35,000 labeled models, including products used in residential and commercial bathrooms, commercial kitchens, and outdoor irrigation. EPA’s WaterSense program certifies homes with WaterSense labeled fixtures and features. To date, close to 2,500 homes have earned the label.

Learn more about the 2019 WaterSense Award winners at https://www.epa.gov/watersense/watersense-awards.

