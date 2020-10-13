News Releases from Region 08

EPA Recognizes Water Conservation Leaders in Colorado

Contact Information: Barbara Khan (pualani.barbara@epa.gov) 720-595-8698

Colo. — On October 7, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced two WaterSense partner awards to the City of Aspen and Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District in Colorado for being leaders in water efficiency and conservation efforts. Nationwide, 29 awardees produced and promoted the adoption of WaterSense labeled products, homes, and programs, which have helped Americans conserve more than 4.4 trillion gallons of water while saving $87 billion on utility bills since 2006.

"Aspen is honored to receive the WaterSense Partner of the Year Award and looks forward to continuing our ambitious outdoor water efficiency efforts," said Lee Ledesma, Utilities Finance and Administrative Manager at the City of Aspen. "We realize that running a utility is a multi-faceted effort and Aspen is always aware that our resource is finite. Along with EPA WaterSense and our customers, the City of Aspen Water utility works together to conserve throughout the year and particularly in times of drought. We are proud of our cooperative efforts."

“Northern Water is honored to receive the 2020 WaterSense Utility Promotional Partner of the Year award,” said Frank Kinder, Water Efficiency Program Manager at Northern Water. “WaterSense provides a high-value, national platform for developing and sharing water efficient products and practices which enable users to save water indoors and in landscapes. We appreciate this partnership and the opportunities it provides for conservation and performance.”

2020 Promotional Partners of the Year

City of Aspen (Colo.) was presented its first WaterSense Partner of the Year Award for its successful efforts as Professional Certifying Organization for irrigation professionals. Aspen offers free Qualified Water Efficiency Landscaper training courses to local professionals to support the city’s mandatory landscape standards, which require third-party irrigation audits by a certified professional.

Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District (Colo.) was presented its first WaterSense Partner of the Year Award for its collaboration efforts with organizations to promote water efficiency, including the 33 cities it serves. Northern Water also worked with the educational institutions to develop programs to increase awareness of WaterSense and water efficiency.

Background

WaterSense, a partnership program sponsored by EPA, seeks to protect the future of the nation’s water supply by offering Americans a simple way to use less water with water-efficient products, homes, and services. WaterSense labeled products, which are independently certified to use at least 20% less water and perform as well or better than standard models, have been on the market since 2007. Today there are more than 35,000 labeled models, including products used in residential and commercial bathrooms, commercial kitchens, and outdoor irrigation. EPA’s WaterSense program certifies homes with WaterSense labeled fixtures and features. To date, close to 2,500 homes have earned the label.

Learn more about the 2020 WaterSense Award winners at https://www.epa.gov/watersense/watersense-awards