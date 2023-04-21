EPA Recognizes Waukegan Students with 2023 President’s Environmental Youth Award

April 21, 2023

Contact Information 312-886-1443 Mary Pressley ( pressley.mary@epa.gov

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that students from the Waukegan (Illinois) High School Environmental Club have won the President’s Environmental Youth Award for their project, Waukegan Zero.

Through this project, students planted enough trees in the City of Waukegan to offset emissions produced by Waukegan High School. The students partnered with Waukegan Port District and the non-profit Tree-Plenish. A goal for this project is to increase environmental justice in the town by planting more trees so all can reap the benefits they bring to a community like Waukegan

“Children are naturally curious and the environment around us harbors so much diversity and opportunity for discovery,” said EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore. “These awards recognize enterprise and leadership – in the classroom and outside its walls. We celebrate these students’ environmental stewardship.”

“My students are honored and thrilled to have been recognized by the EPA for their efforts,” said teacher and faculty sponsor of Waukegan Zero Kate Krischke. “Not only have they made a tangible difference in their community, but they created a more sustainable and resilient future for the planet.”

The Presidential Environmental Youth Award was established by the Environmental Education Act of 1970 and recognizes outstanding community-level environmental projects by kindergarten through 12th grade youth that promote awareness of natural resources and encourages positive community involvement. Each year, this award honors a variety of local projects developed by students, school classes, summer camp attendees, and youth organizations to promote engagement in environmental stewardship and protection.

This year 34 students who worked on a team or individually on 15 projects received the President’s Environmental Youth Award; eight students received honorable mentions. Their stewardship projects, conducted in 2022, display a commitment to advancing community garden efforts, protecting pollinators, reducing pollution, and conserving water and energy, reducing food waste, and combating climate change.