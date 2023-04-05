EPA Region 10 announces Regional Pollution Prevention Award Program

April 5, 2023

Contact Information EPA Region 10 Press Office ( R10_Press_Team@epa.gov

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 10 office is accepting applications for the 2023 Regional Pollution Prevention Award Program through May 19.

This is the first year of the voluntary, non-monetary awards program in EPA Region 10. The awards will recognize companies and businesses operating on tribal lands for demonstrated leadership in innovative P2 practices within the states of Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

Those interested should submit a EPA Regional Pollution Prevention Recognition Awards Application.

P2, as defined in the Pollution Prevention Act of 1990, is any practice that reduces environmental releases of hazardous substances, pollutants or contaminants prior to entering a waste stream for recycling, treatment or disposal.

More information on EPA’s P2 Program.