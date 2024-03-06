EPA Region 10 enforcement actions in 2023
SEATTLE –- The following tables summarize enforcement actions the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 10 office completed in 2023. Each case is linked to the corresponding legal documents which provide further details.
Cases resulting in large penalty amounts are typically announced via stand-alone news releases at the time of settlement and can be found in the EPA Region 10 Newsroom.
In Alaska:
|
Case
|
City
|
Violation
|
Penalty
|
Anchorage
|
Toxic Substances Control Act
|
$200
|
Ketchikan
|
Clean Water Act
|
$2,844
|
Kodiak
|
Clean Water Act
|
$1,719
|
Fairbanks
|
Resource Conservation and Recovery Act
|
$6,250
|
Juneau
|
Toxic Substances Control Act
|
$200
|
Kodiak
|
Clean Water Act
|
$469
|
Anchorage
|
Toxic Substances Control Act
|
$200
|
Fairbanks
|
Resource Conservation and Recovery Act
|
$3,750
|
Akutan
|
Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act
|
$67,720
|
Anchorage
|
Clean Air Act
|
$1,200
In Idaho:
|
Case
|
City
|
Violation
|
Amount
|
Ketchum
|
Toxic Substances Control Act
|
$1,000
|
Meridian
|
Clean Water Act
|
$4,320
|
Heyburn
|
Toxic Substances Control Act
|
$200
|
Boise
|
Toxic Substances Control Act
|
$200
|
Nampa
|
Toxic Substances Control Act
|
$200
|
Coeur d’Alene
|
Toxic Substances Control Act
|
$1,000
|
Lewiston
|
Clean Water Act
|
$4,395
|
Pierce
|
Clean Water Act
|
$55,500
|
M3 ID (Rising Sun LLC, Conger Group and Syman LLC)
|
Kuna
|
Clean Water Act
|
$15,240
|
North Fork
|
Clean Water Act
|
$8,000
|
Boise
|
Toxic Substances Control Act
|
$200
|
Jerome
|
Clean Air Act
|
$2,000
|
Twin Falls
|
Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act
|
$1,000
|
Payette
|
Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act
|
$300
|
Boise
|
Toxic Substances Control Act
|
$200
|
Buhl
|
Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act
|
$1,400
In Oregon:
|
Case
|
City
|
Violation
|
Penalty
|
Portland
|
Toxic Substances Control Act
|
$200
|
Astoria
|
Clean Air Act
|
$800
|
Astoria
|
Clean Air Act
|
$2,000
|
Portland
|
Toxic Substances Control Act
|
$1,000
|
Forest Grove
|
Clean Air Act
|
$1,200
|
Ontario
|
Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act
|
$4,391
|
Klamath Falls
|
Clean Air Act
|
$2,000
|
Boardman
|
Clean Air Act
|
$2,000
|
Portland
|
Toxic Substances Control Act
|
$200
|
West Linn
|
Toxic Substances Control Act
|
$200
|
Albany
|
Resource Conservation and Recovery Act
|
$261,499
|
Portland
|
Toxic Substances Control Act
|
$200
In Washington:
|
Case
|
City
|
Violation
|
Penalty
|
Federal Way
|
Clean Water Act
|
$35,400
|
Bellingham
|
Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act
|
$5,000
|
Tacoma
|
Clean Water Act
|
$3,719
|
Seattle
|
Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act
|
$500
|
Snoqualmie
|
Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act
|
$8,705
|
Yakima
|
Clean Air Act
|
$1,200
|
Bellingham
|
Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act
|
$54,987
|
Toppenish
|
Clean Water Act
|
$2,000
|
Dayton
|
Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act
|
$5,500
|
Moses Lake
|
Clean Air Act
|
$1,650
|
Moxee
|
Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act
|
$45,147
|
Prosser
|
Clean Air Act
|
$1,200
|
Gig Harbor
|
Toxic Substances Control Act
|
$1,000
|
Ferndale
|
Clean Water Act
|
$99,000
|
Washougal
|
Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act
|
$1,000
|
Arlington and Washougal
|
Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act
|
$5,000
|
Spokane
|
Toxic Substances Control Act
|
$1,000
|
Vancouver
|
Clean Water Act
|
$3,900
|
Burien
|
Clean Air Act
|
$1,200
|
Keyport
|
Resource Conservation and Recovery Act
|
$4,500
|
Tacoma
|
Clean Air Act
|
$1,200
|
Freeland
|
Resource Conservation and Recovery Act
|
$5,375
|
Enumclaw
|
Clean Water Act
|
$10,000
|
Vancouver
|
Clean Water Act
|
$3,340
|
Moses Lake
|
Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act
|
$8,062
|
Federal Way
|
Toxic Substances Control Act
|
$1,000
|
Sumner
|
Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act
|
$5,000
|
Roy
|
Clean Air Act
|
$3,500
|
Enumclaw
|
Clean Water Act
|
$5,000
|
Wenatchee
|
Clean Water Act
|
$1,188
|
Bellevue
|
Clean Water Act
|
$9,220
|
Enumclaw
|
Clean Water Act
|
$1,250
|
Moxee
|
Clean Air Act
|
$2,000
|
Longview
|
Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act
|
$1,400
|
Renton
|
Toxic Substances Control Act
|
$5,000
|
Seattle
|
Toxic Substances Control Act
|
$200
|
Trout-Blue Chelan-Magi, Inc. OBA Chelan Fruit Cooperative - Bridge Street
|
Chelan Falls
|
Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act
|
$5,000
|
Kirkland
|
Toxic Substances Control Act
|
$1,000
Additionally, EPA Region 10 issued a Stop Sale, Use or Removal Order to Royal Appliances Mtg. Co. (pdf) of Charlotte, N.C., and Target Corporation (pdf) of Minneapolis, Minn., under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.