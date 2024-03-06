News Releases:
EPA Region 10 enforcement actions in 2023 

SEATTLE –- The following tables summarize enforcement actions the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 10 office completed in 2023. Each case is linked to the corresponding legal documents which provide further details.  

Cases resulting in large penalty amounts are typically announced via stand-alone news releases at the time of settlement and can be found in the EPA Region 10 Newsroom

In Alaska: 

Case 

City 

Violation 

Penalty 

Alta Group, Inc. 

Anchorage 

Toxic Substances Control Act 

$200 

Boyer Towing, Inc. 

Ketchikan 

Clean Water Act 

$2,844 

Kodiak Fishmeal Company 

Kodiak 

Clean Water Act 

$1,719 

Lowe's Companies, LLC 

Fairbanks 

Resource Conservation and Recovery Act 

$6,250 

Martelle Construction, LLC 

Juneau 

Toxic Substances Control Act 

$200 

OBI Seafoods, LLC 

Kodiak 

Clean Water Act 

$469 

Red Oak, LLC 

Anchorage 

Toxic Substances Control Act 

$200 

The Home Depot 

Fairbanks 

Resource Conservation and Recovery Act 

$3,750 

Trident Seafoods Corporation 

Akutan 

Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act 

$67,720 

Univar Solutions USA, Inc. 

Anchorage 

Clean Air Act 

$1,200 

In Idaho: 

Case  

City  

Violation  

Amount  

Bashista Construction Corporation 

Ketchum  

Toxic Substances Control Act  

$1,000  

Brighton Development, Inc. 

Meridian 

Clean Water Act 

$4,320  

Burley Glass, LLC 

Heyburn 

Toxic Substances Control Act 

$200  

City of Trees Building Company LLC 

Boise  

Toxic Substances Control Act  

$200  

Crown Construction LLC 

Nampa  

Toxic Substances Control Act  

$200  

Finish Line Construction 

Coeur d’Alene  

Toxic Substances Control Act  

$1,000  

Herco, Inc. 

Lewiston  

Clean Water Act  

$4,395  

Lawson Land Inc. and Russell Koepke  

Pierce  

Clean Water Act  

$55,500  

M3 ID (Rising Sun LLC, Conger Group and Syman LLC

Kuna  

Clean Water Act  

$15,240  

Michael Reese and Janet Reese 

North Fork 

Clean Water Act 

$8,000  

Parker, Inc. 

Boise  

Toxic Substances Control Act  

$200  

Rite Stuff Foods, Inc. 

Jerome  

Clean Air Act  

$2,000  

United Farm Service, Inc. 

Twin Falls  

Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act  

$1,000  

Varmit Getter, LLC 

Payette  

Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act  

$300  

Water Damage Pro of Idaho, LLC 

Boise  

Toxic Substances Control Act  

$200  

Wilbur-Ellis Nutrition, LLC 

Buhl  

Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act  

$1,400  

In Oregon: 

Case  

City  

Violation  

Penalty 

ALN Construction LLC 

Portland 

Toxic Substances Control Act 

$200  

Astoria Pacific Seafoods, LLC 

Astoria 

Clean Air Act 

$800  

Bornstein Seafoods, Inc. 

Astoria 

Clean Air Act 

$2,000  

Boulder Creek Construction LLC   

Portland 

Toxic Substances Control Act 

$1,000  

Chaucer Foods, Inc. 

Forest Grove 

Clean Air Act 

$1,200  

Farmers Supply Cooperative 

Ontario 

Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act   

$4,391  

Klamath Energy LLC 

Klamath Falls 

Clean Air Act 

$2,000  

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. 

Boardman 

Clean Air Act 

$2,000  

Old Growth Homes, LLC 

Portland 

Toxic Substances Control Act 

$200  

Redemption Construction  

West Linn 

Toxic Substances Control Act 

$200  

SRC WORLDWIDE, INC. 

Albany 

Resource Conservation and Recovery Act 

$261,499 

Tom Champion Builders LLC 

Portland 

Toxic Substances Control Act 

$200  

In Washington: 

Case  

City  

Violation  

Penalty 

Astro Auto Wrecking, LLC  

Federal Way 

Clean Water Act 

$35,400  

Bornstein Seafoods, Inc. 

Bellingham 

Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act 

$5,000  

Burlington Environmental, LLC 

Tacoma 

Clean Water Act 

$3,719  

Cascade Designs Inc. 

Seattle 

Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act 

$500  

Cascade Mountain Technologies, LLC 

Snoqualmie 

Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act 

$8,705  

Cascade View, LLC 

Yakima 

Clean Air Act 

$1,200  

Cesco Solutions, Inc. 

Bellingham 

Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act   

$54,987  

Chill Transportation LLC 

Toppenish 

Clean Water Act 

$2,000  

Columbia Pulp LLC 

Dayton 

Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act 

$5,500  

DJ's Diesel 

Moses Lake 

Clean Air Act 

$1,650  

Farwest Operating, LLC 

Moxee 

Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act 

$45,147  

Fruitsmart, Inc. 

Prosser 

Clean Air Act 

$1,200  

Harrison Homes, LLC 

Gig Harbor 

Toxic Substances Control Act 

$1,000  

Intalco Aluminum LLC 

Ferndale 

Clean Water Act 

$99,000  

Kemira Chemicals Inc. 

Washougal 

Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act 

$1,000  

Kiva Energy, Inc. 

Arlington and Washougal 

Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act 

$5,000  

Kyron Environmental Inc. 

Spokane 

Toxic Substances Control Act 

$1,000  

Lennar Northwest, LLC 

Vancouver 

Clean Water Act 

$3,900  

Lineage Logistics, LLC 

Burien 

Clean Air Act 

$1,200  

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport 

Keyport 

Resource Conservation and Recovery Act 

$4,500  

NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics 

Tacoma 

Clean Air Act 

$1,200  

Nichols Brothers Boat Builders 

Freeland 

Resource Conservation and Recovery Act 

$5,375  

Northern Transport, Inc. 

Enumclaw 

Clean Water Act 

$10,000  

Northside 4, LLC  

Vancouver 

Clean Water Act 

$3,340  

Nouryon Pulp and Performance Chemicals, LLC 

Moses Lake 

Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act 

$8,062  

Now Environmental Services 

Federal Way 

Toxic Substances Control Act 

$1,000  

O. D. Snider & Son, Inc. 

Sumner 

Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act 

$5,000  

Outlaw Diesel Repair, LLC 

Roy 

Clean Air Act 

$3,500  

Parrott's B and B Welding 

Enumclaw 

Clean Water Act 

$5,000  

Public Utility District No. 1 of Chelan County 

Wenatchee 

Clean Water Act 

$1,188  

Pulte Homes of Washington LLC  

Bellevue 

Clean Water Act 

$9,220  

Ron and Leo's Welding Services 

Enumclaw 

Clean Water Act 

$1,250  

Roy Farms, Inc. 

Moxee 

Clean Air Act 

$2,000  

Swanson Bark & Wood Products Inc. 

Longview 

Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act 

$1,400  

TDS Home Services, LLC 

Renton 

Toxic Substances Control Act 

$5,000  

Trinity Partnership Property Management LLC of Seattle 

Seattle 

Toxic Substances Control Act 

$200  

Trout-Blue Chelan-Magi, Inc. OBA Chelan Fruit Cooperative - Bridge Street 

Chelan Falls 

Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act 

$5,000  

True Restoration Inc. 

Kirkland 

Toxic Substances Control Act 

$1,000  

Additionally, EPA Region 10 issued a Stop Sale, Use or Removal Order to Royal Appliances Mtg. Co. (pdf) (264.3 KB) of Charlotte, N.C., and Target Corporation (pdf) (258.2 KB) of Minneapolis, Minn., under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.   

