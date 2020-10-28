News Releases from Region 04

EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker Signs Memorandum of Understanding with the Georgia Department of Agriculture

SAVANNAH, Ga. (October 28, 2020) – Yesterday, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Commissioner Gary W. Black of the Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) to establish collaborative efforts and foster relationships between agencies.

“This MOU with the Georgia Department of Agriculture demonstrates our commitment to better engage with the agricultural community,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “Protecting our nation’s air, water and land resources are goals both the EPA and the Georgia Department of Agriculture share, and we will partner towards finding opportunities to work together to achieve success”.

“The Georgia Department of Agriculture appreciates the opportunity to enhance communications and future collaborations with EPA Region 4 and our Regional Administrator, Mary Walker,” said GDA Commissioner Gary W. Black. “Our agency’s share a vital and mutual goal of conserving and protecting our precious natural resources which allow for the food and fiber production necessary to sustain a growing population.”

The MOU between EPA and the Georgia Department of Agriculture includes education and outreach; communication/coordination; and recognition of environmental stewardship activities.

Background:

Agriculture is a driving force for local economies across Georgia and has long shaped the state’s history. Food and fiber production, along with related industries, represents approximately $76 billion in output and contributes over 399,000 jobs to Georgia’s economy. Georgia’s top commodities include broilers, eggs, beef, cotton, peanuts, pecans and blueberries.