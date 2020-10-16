News Releases from Region 04

EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker Signs Memorandum of Understanding with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture

FRANKFORT, Ky. (October 16, 2020) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Commissioner Ryan Quarles of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) to establish collaborative efforts and foster relationships between agencies.

“This agreement is an important step forward toward strengthening our partnership with KY Department of Agriculture and renewing our commitment to promoting environmental stewardship with our agricultural stakeholders,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. I have especially appreciated the progress our agencies have made toward collaboration and I look forward to future opportunities to work side by side with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.”

“The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is honored to enter into this new memorandum of understanding with the U.S. EPA”, said Commissioner Ryan Quarles. “This is just another example of the great partnerships President Trump and Administrator Wheeler have built with state leaders out of a clear commitment to cooperative federalism.”

The MOU between EPA and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture includes education and outreach; communication/coordination; and recognition of environmental stewardship activities.

Background:

Kentucky is home to a wide variety of agricultural production from horses to beef cattle, to tobacco and corn. Agriculture in Kentucky is one of the state’s leading and most vital industries contributing $45.6 billion to Kentucky’s economy each year. Kentucky’s landscape is dominated by small family farms; the average farm size in Kentucky is 172 acres. Of Kentucky’s 25.4 million acres, just over 50% is considered farmland. Kentucky’s top agricultural enterprises include soybean, horses, cattle, tobacco and soybeans.



