EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker Signs Memorandum of Understanding with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce

Contact Information: Melba Table (Region4press@epa.gov) 404-562-9086, 404-562-8400 (Main)

JACKSON, Miss. (October 7, 2020) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Commissioner Andy Gipson of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) to establish collaborative efforts and foster relationships between agencies.

“Partnerships remain essential to allow for greater success in reaching our environmental goals and in protecting our air, land and water," said EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. "This MOU strengthens our commitment to partner with agriculture in these mutually beneficial and critical areas."

“I appreciate the Trump Administration's efforts to repeal burdensome regulations that have hampered agriculture and commerce in the past,” said MDAC Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “I look forward to further strengthening the relationship of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency through the signing of this MOU, as we work together to promote sustainable farms that provide food and fiber for our communities in a clean environment for everyone to enjoy.”

The MOU between EPA and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce includes communication/coordination; education and outreach; and recognition of environmental stewardship activities.

Background:

Agriculture is Mississippi’s number one industry and makes a significant contribution to all 82 counties, employing approximately 29% of the state’s workforce either directly or indirectly and $7.45 billion annually. There are approximately 34,700 farms in the state covering 10.4 million acres, with the average size farm being 299 acres. Mississippi is the #1 producer of catfish in the nation, and its top commodities include broilers, soybeans, cotton, corn and cattle. Mississippi has 14,000 miles of streams, and 640,000 acres of pond and lakes.