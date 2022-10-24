EPA Region 8 acts to reduce childhood Lead-Based Paint exposure through compliance with the Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule

October 24, 2022

Contact Information 720-237-8119 Richard Mylott ( mylott.richard@epa.gov

DENVER – October 23rd-29th is National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week (NLPPW) and EPA is working to reduce childhood lead exposure through improved compliance with the lead-based paint Renovation, Repair and Painting (RRP) Rule. As part of NLPPW, EPA Region 8 is summarizing compliance activity related to the Rule and reminding residents and owners of pre-1978 homes about the risks of lead-based paint and the importance of following lead-safe practices to keep families safe.

The RRP Rule protects children, and all individuals, from toxic lead hazards created by renovation activities involving lead-based paint by requiring the certification of individual contractors and firms. Contractors working on homes built prior to 1978 must test for lead in paint, or presume lead is present, and apply lead-safe work practices to minimize the risk of toxic lead exposure. Failing to follow these practices can expose the public to lead dust which is especially damaging to children's development.

“Protecting children’s health is a central part of EPA’s mission and lead exposure in older homes remains a significant risk for families in many communities,” said Suzanne Bohan, director of EPA Region 8’s enforcement program. “EPA expects all renovation companies to ensure their contractors are trained and follow lead-safe work practices.”

In 2022, EPA Region 8 conducted 81 compliance monitoring activities, including providing educational materials to commercial renovators to promote compliance with the RRP Rule, and issued 13 Notices of Noncompliance to contractors. EPA also reached agreements with eight contractors in Colorado and Montana to settle violations of the Rule resulting in over $30,000 in penalties.

Contractors settling RRP Rule violations in Colorado include Larsen Development Company, Colorado Quality Painting, A+ Handyman Home Improvement, Specialty Construction, Nehemiah General Contractors, and Capital Roofing and Restoration. Contractors settling RRP violations in Montana include Pella Windows and Doors and Paramount Construction and Remodeling.

Violations included failure to obtain EPA lead-safe firm certification, failure to maintain records documenting compliance, and failure to employ lead-safe work practices when conducting renovations on pre-1978 homes. In all cases, the companies resolved certification and training deficiencies and made commitments to future compliance. These RRP Rule compliance improvements include contractors and firms conducting home renovations in disproportionately impacted communities.

Although the federal government banned residential use of lead-based paint in 1978, it is still present in millions of older homes. Infants, children, and pregnant women are especially vulnerable to lead exposure, which can, even at low levels, cause lifelong impacts including developmental impairment, learning disabilities, impaired hearing, reduced attention span, hyperactivity and behavioral problems. A blood-lead test is the only way to determine if a child has an elevated blood-lead level. Parents who think their child has been in contact with lead should contact their health care provider.

