EPA Region 8 to host webinar on upcoming environmental grant opportunities for states, tribes, communities, and non-government organizations on March 15

Join us for information on unprecedented funding available for air, land, water, climate change, and environmental justice projects

March 7, 2023

Contact Information 720-237-8119 Richard Mylott ( mylott.richard@epa.gov

DENVER - Are you interested in learning more about the many new grant opportunities available from the Environmental Protection Agency, but don’t know where to start? This webinar is for you!

On Wednesday, March 15, EPA Region 8 will host a webinar from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM MST focused on current and upcoming environmental grant opportunities associated with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act. EPA Region 8 includes the states of Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming, and 28 Tribal Nations.

Please join EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker and EPA staff as we explain the basics on how to find and apply for grants that can help communities protect human health and the environment.

Register below and we’ll send you a Zoom link the morning of the webinar. Come prepared to ask questions!

REGISTER HERE.

Wednesday March 15, 10:30- 11:30 AM

Agenda

Opening Remarks

EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker

Grants Availability

Overview of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act grants and application timeframes

Grants Basics

Registration; Grants.gov and how to Search for Grants; Eligibility, Budgeting, and Terms and Conditions

Preparing to Apply

EPA Science Priorities; Quality Assurance Plans; Tips for writing good applications

Environmental Justice

EJ considerations and tools