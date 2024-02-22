EPA Region 8 requests applications for pollution prevention source reduction projects

Funding opportunity for projects to reduce pollution and waste through changes in the use of natural resources and materials

DENVER – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is opening the FY2024-2025 Regional Source Reduction Assistance Notice of Funding Opportunity for applicants in the states of Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming and 28 Tribal Nations in Region 8. This regional competitive grant provides funding for projects that promote practical source reduction practices, tools and training, or Pollution Prevention (P2) approaches to measurably improve human health and the environment.

P2, as defined in the Pollution Prevention Act of 1990, is any practice that reduces environmental releases of hazardous substances, pollutants or contaminants prior to entering a waste stream for recycling, treatment or disposal. P2 conserves natural resources, including water and energy, by focusing industry, government and public attention on reducing pollution through the implementation of cost-effective changes in production, operation and the use of raw materials.

Eligible applicants include States, local, interstate, and intrastate government agencies and instrumentalities, federally recognized tribes, inter-tribal consortia and non-profit organizations formed under Section 501 (c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (not 501(c)(4) organizations that lobby). All projects must take place within the geographic boundaries of Region 8.

EPA Region 8 anticipates awarding one to four awards ranging from $40,000-$180,000 with up to a total of $180,000 in federal funds. The number of awards is subject to the availability of funds, the quality of applications received, and other applicable considerations. The application deadline is April 15, 2024.

