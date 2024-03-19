EPA Regional Administrator visits UVA to discuss environmental issues, research

March 19, 2024

PHILADELPHIA. PA – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz visited the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, Virginia, to engage with thought leaders and researchers and learn about the university’s innovative projects addressing environmental challenges.

Ortiz met with UVA’s Environmental Institute staff and students to gain insight into the cutting-edge research projects and have in-depth discussions that provided additional perspectives on environmental justice, climate equity and economic prosperity across the Mid-Atlantic Region.

“Learning about the important research work ongoing at UVA’s Environmental Institute is key to achieving our mission,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “Protecting our planet is a shared responsibility. Engagement opportunities like this visit lead to a deeper understanding of environmental issues and strengthen our capability to develop effective solutions that help all communities.”

Discussions between Ortiz and the UVA faculty, researchers and students included findings on climate change and rising sea levels along coastlines, programs affecting tribes and indigenous peoples, the effects of green energy in rural Virginia, and a roundtable discussion on the region’s efforts and research opportunities.

This visit highlights the EPA’s dedication to collaborating with academic institutions to encourage dialogue and information sharing that helps protect human health and the environment.

“UVA’s Environmental Institute is very pleased to host EPA Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz, who is a leader in innovative climate solutions,” said Karen McGlathery, UVA’s Environmental Institute Director. “UVA has exciting frontier research that addresses some of the most pressing environmental challenges our region faces. This conversation is important as we consider how UVA research leads the way for solutions that engage diverse stakeholders on issues ranging from coastal resilience to environmental justice.”

Before the visit concluded, Ortiz also met with students to discuss EPA efforts, answer questions and promote career opportunities with the agency.