EPA Releases Evaluation of Pennsylvania’s Chesapeake Bay Restoration Plan

November 21, 2022

Contact Information r3press@epa.gov)

PHILADELPHIA (Nov. 21, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced today after concluding its final evaluation of Pennsylvania’s final Phase III Watershed Implementation Plan (WIP) that the state has not fully demonstrated how it will meet the Chesapeake Bay Program (CBP) Partnership’s 2025 bay restoration goals.

States within the watershed committed to developing WIPS that document how they will each achieve and maintain water quality standards for the Chesapeake Bay. Despite recent investments and progress in some sectors, Pennsylvania’s final plan still does not meet the Partnership’s targets for nitrogen and sediment reduction.

As a result, EPA will maintain the enhanced enforcement position it has held since April 2022. This includes increased agriculture, industrial and municipal stormwater inspections, increased permit oversight, heightened enforcement actions, amplified presence across all sectors, and a review of certain federal funds to ensure they are spent more efficiently in Pennsylvania to ensure adequate progress toward meeting the CBP partnership’s 2025 targets.

A full copy of the evaluation and amended Phase III WIP can be viewed here.