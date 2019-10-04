News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EPA releases outreach materials to help keep children safe from environmental hazards

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON (October 4, 2019) — In celebration of Children’s Health Month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today released a poster of tips to keep children and families safe from environmental hazards.

“Throughout Children’s Health Month, EPA is highlighting our many programs and resources that state and local partners can use to protect the health and future of our nation’s children,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “The Children’s Health Month poster outlines steps the public can take to eliminate asthma triggers, reduce lead exposure, and take other measures to keep children safe and healthy.”

Protecting children’s health is a top priority at EPA. The agency developed the poster to provide the public with tips to reduce exposures to lead, mercury, radon, pesticides, carbon monoxide and other hazards. The poster also highlights other recommendations to stay healthy and safe.

To view the poster in English: https://www.epa.gov/children/protecting-childrens-health-october-2019-tips.

To view the poster in Spanish: https://espanol.epa.gov/espanol/mes-de-la-salud-infantil-calendario-de-consejos.

Also, to kick off Children’s Health Month, EPA released an updated report — Protecting Children’s Health, October 2019, to highlight major local and national initiatives and accomplishments to promote children’s health and healthy learning environments.

To view the report: https://www.epa.gov/children/protecting-childrens-health-october-2019-booklet.

To learn more about what EPA is doing to protect children’s health: https://www.epa.gov/children.