EPA to remove asbestos, hazardous waste from South Point Biomass site in South Point, Ohio

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov) 312-886-7159

For Immediate Release: No. 19-OPA060

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (Aug. 5, 2019) – This week, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will begin work to remove asbestos and hazardous waste from the South Point Biomass site at 100 Collins Road, South Point, Ohio. The biomass site is located on the South Point Plant Superfund site, but this removal is separate from the ongoing Superfund cleanup.

EPA expects it will take about 5 months to remove asbestos, drums and cylinders from inside the former powerhouse building, along with asbestos piles and contaminated soil outside.

In 2013, South Point Biomass Generation LLC did not properly dispose of asbestos when it demolished and scrapped pipes and other equipment. The company took over the facility in 2002. Prior to that, South Point Ethanol owned and operated the site until 1998.

To learn more about this site, visit: https://response.epa.gov/southpointbiomass.

