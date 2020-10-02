News Releases from Region 05

EPA Removes Part of Fort Wayne Reduction Dump Site from Superfund List

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Oct. 2, 2020) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) deleted a portion of the Fort Wayne Reduction Dump Superfund Site from the National Priorities List (NPL). The agency has determined that the required cleanup is complete in the two capped landfill areas. The groundwater portion of the cleanup remains on the NPL.

“This administration is keeping its promise to pick up the pace of Superfund cleanups - projects that languished under previous administrations - so these sites can be restored to productive use" said EPA Regional Administrator Kurt Thiede. "Promoting redevelopment is part of EPA's core mission and helps spur the local economy and create jobs in communities near Superfund sites."

The former hazardous waste landfill site is located along the Maumee River. Soil and groundwater at the site were contaminated with volatile organic compounds (VOCs), semi-volatile organic compounds (SVOCs), and heavy metals. The cleanup involved digging up thousands of drums containing waste, capping the entire landfill area and installing a groundwater treatment system. The groundwater portion of the site will remain on the NPL until EPA and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) determine that the cleanup goal has been met.

The NPL tracks the nation’s most contaminated sites that threaten human health or the environment. Sites on the list are eligible for cleanup under the Superfund program. EPA removes sites or parts of sites from the list once all the remedies are successfully implemented.

On July 16, EPA opened a 30-day public comment period on the deletion proposal. For more information: https://semspub.epa.gov/work/05/2002916.pdf

A copy of the final Notice of Deletion is available at: https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2020-09-30/pdf/2020-20402.pdf

For more information: https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0501799

