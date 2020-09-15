News Releases from Region 08

EPA resolves safe drinking water violations and secures human health at Camp Paintrock in Big Horn County, Wyoming

Owner commits to properly maintain and monitor drinking water system at youth camp

Contact Information: Laura Jenkins (jenkins.laura@epa.gov) 720-519-5504, 303-312-6256

BIG HORN COUNTY, Wyo. -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a Consent Agreement/Final Order settling a penalty action against Paint Rock Canyon, LLC and C5 Youth Foundation of Southern California, Inc. for failing to monitor drinking water for acute contaminants at the Camp Paintrock facility in Big Horn County. Under the terms of the agreement, signed/filed on August 27, the owners agreed to properly maintain the water system and to monitor as required by the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) to ensure the drinking water served at the facility meets all regulatory requirements and pay a civil penalty in the amount of $4,400 for violating previous Administrative Orders issued by EPA.

“EPA is acting to ensure that Camp Paintrock takes all necessary steps to monitor the safety of drinking water provided to camp attendees and staff in the future,” said EPA Region 8 Enforcement Division Director Suzanne Bohan. “Compliance with Safe Drinking Water Act monitoring requirements is a basic and essential responsibility in assuring that drinking water meets public health standards.”

EPA directly implements the SDWA in Wyoming and on Region 8 tribal lands, covering public water systems with 15 or more service connections or that serve 25 or more persons for at least 60 days per year. An Administrative Order requires the public water system to comply with the drinking water regulations and includes action items for returning to compliance. If a system does not comply with the requirements of the Administrative Order, EPA issues a penalty action. The penalty amount is based on a combination of the seriousness of the violations and the size of the population at risk, among other factors.

More information on the administration of the drinking water program in Wyoming and Indian Country in Region 8 can be found here.