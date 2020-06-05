News Releases from Headquarters › Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP)

EPA Responds to Ninth Circuit Vacatur of Dicamba Registrations

WASHINGTON (June 5, 2020) — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler released the following statement on the Ninth Circuit Vacatur of dicamba registrations:

“We are disappointed with the decision. The 2020 growing season is well underway and this creates undue burden for our first conservationists – farmers. EPA has been overwhelmed with letters and calls from farmers nationwide since the Court issued its opinion, and these testimonies cite the devastation of this decision on their crops and the threat to America’s food supply. The Court itself noted in this order that it will place a great hardship on America’s farmers. This ruling implicates millions of acres of crops, millions of dollars already spent by farmers, and the food and fiber Americans across the country rely on to feed their families.”

“EPA is assessing all avenues to mitigate the impact of the Court’s decision on farmers.”

Background

The order addresses three registrations containing the active ingredient dicamba (Xtendimax with Vaporgrip Technology (EPA Reg. No. 524-617), Engenia – (EPA Reg. No. 7969-345), FeXapan – (EPA Reg. No. 352-913), which is a valuable pest control tool for America’s farmers.