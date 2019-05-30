News Releases from Region 05

EPA to Resume Cleanup at Tremont Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov ) 312-886-7159

For Immediate Release: No. 19-OPA021

CLEVELAND (May 30, 2019) – This week, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will resume cleanup at Tremont Field, commonly referred to as Clark Fields Park, to address soil contaminated with lead, arsenic and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon (PAH).

EPA will excavate and re-grade impacted areas of the park. Clean soil will be hauled in as EPA begins installing a two-foot barrier on top of re-graded areas to make the park safe for recreation and restore green areas.

EPA has been coordinating with local entities and projects and does not expect the federal cleanup to limit use of the Ohio & Erie Canalway Towpath which runs through the park. The city of Cleveland requested EPA’s assistance to clean up the 41.5-acre park after an environmental assessment discovered high levels of contamination.



To learn more about this site, visit: https://www.epa.gov/oh/tremont-field-site.

###