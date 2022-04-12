EPA resumes cleanup of hazardous substances at the Morris Lithium Battery Fire site in Morris, Illinois

April 12, 2022

CHICAGO (April 12, 2022) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will resume cleanup of hazardous and potentially hazardous substances remaining after the June 29, 2021, lithium battery fire at 900 E. Benton St., Morris, Illinois. The Agency estimates the cleanup will take five to six months.

EPA will consolidate hazardous substances and contaminants, package, and ship wastes and batteries off-site for disposal. EPA will also sample and analyze air, waste, burned material and stormwater at the site. This past winter, EPA stabilized the building, inventoried remaining waste materials and then covered and secured them to stay dry. The warehouse is currently fenced and locked.

In June 2021, EPA conducted 24-hour air monitoring and sampling to support the Morris Fire Department following the fire. The building housed more than 500,000 pounds of batteries, including more than 140,000 pounds of lithium batteries, many of which were consumed in the fire. Lithium batteries contain a flammable electrolyte that can become pressurized when damaged, causing them to rupture which can cause overhearing, fire and explosion. Other items containing potentially hazardous materials including solar panels and waste electronics were also found at the warehouse.

For more information, please visit the Morris Lithium Battery Cleanup website.

