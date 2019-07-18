News Releases from Headquarters › Enforcement and Compliance Assurance (OECA)

EPA Role in American Electric Power Consent Decree

WASHINGTON - EPA supports power generation from all sources of energy, in compliance with the Clean Air Act.

On July 17, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio approved a modification to a 2007 consent decree among American Electric Power (AEP), the State of New York, and environmental groups, including the Sierra Club, regarding AEP’s Rockport Generating Station, located near Rockport, Indiana. Through the modification, the United States extended the deadline for AEP to retrofit Rockville Unit 1 until December 31, 2028, and removed the requirement to retrofit, retire, refuel or re-power Rockville Unit 2, all in exchange for additional pollution control retrofits and emissions reductions.

Separately, the State of the New York and Sierra Club sought retirement of Rockville Unit 1, which AEP agreed to do in settlement of their claims. If the company choses to shut down Unit 1, some of the Unit 1 retrofit requirements sought by the United States will not apply.

EPA did not seek retirement of any of AEP’s facilities.