EPA seeks comment on proposed plan to clean up the Rolls-Royce Facility in Indianapolis

Comment period runs November 16 to December 31

Contact Information: Ben Weiss (weiss.benjamin@epa.gov) 312-353-9715

INDIANAPOLIS (November 16, 2020) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) begins a 45-day public comment period on its proposed plan to clean up a portion of the Rolls-Royce turbine-manufacturing plant in Indianapolis. The facility includes two properties, Plant 5, 2355 S. Tibbs Ave., and Plant 8, 2001 S. Tibbs Ave. Both properties have tetrachloroethylene (also known as perchloroethylene or PCE) contamination in soil and groundwater.

EPA’s proposed cleanup plan for the Rolls Royce facility includes:

Installing equipment known as air sparging and soil vapor extraction systems that clean up deeper groundwater and wet soil as well as soil above the water table (this work has already been completed).

Legal controls limiting the property to industrial/commercial use.

Prohibiting use of groundwater for drinking water, requiring evaluation of any new uses of groundwater, and prohibiting excavation or extraction of contaminated soil or groundwater without proper waste-handling procedures.

Addressing and monitoring vapor intrusion on the property and off-site.

Continuing groundwater monitoring.

EPA has prepared a document to explain the proposed final cleanup plan. The public is asked to review and comment on this document. To view EPA’s proposed statement of basis:

Online: www.epa.gov/hwcorrectiveactionsites/hazardous-waste-cleanup-rolls-royce-indianapolis-indiana.

Indianapolis Public Library – West Branch, 1216 S. Kappes St., 317-275-4540.

EPA Record Center – 7th Floor, 77 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, Ill., 312-886-0902, Mon. and Fri., 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. CST.

A pre-recorded presentation on the proposed plan is available online at: www.epa.gov/hwcorrectiveactionsites/hazardous-waste-cleanup-rolls-royce-indianapolis-indiana. The project’s contacts will be available from 6 to 8 p.m. EST on Dec. 8, 2020, to answer questions live through a conference line, accessible at 312-667-5632, conference code 1344648.

EPA will review and consider all public comments before making a final decision regarding cleanup. Public comments are due by Dec. 31. Comments may be submitted:

By website directly at www.epa.gov/hwcorrectiveactionsites/hazardous-waste-cleanup-rolls-royce-indianapolis-indiana.

By confidential voicemail at 312-886-6595.

By email to muhtsun.ruth@epa.gov.

By mail to Ruth Muhtsun, U.S. EPA Region 5, External Communications Office, 77 W. Jackson Blvd. (mail code RE-19J), Chicago, Ill. 60604

For further information: Joseph Kelly, kelly.joseph@epa.gov, 312-353-2111; or Jennifer Stanhope, stanhope.jennifer@epa.gov, 312-886-0681.

For more information on the Rolls-Royce Corp. Facility, visit: www.epa.gov/hwcorrectiveactionsites/hazardous-waste-cleanup-rolls-royce-indianapolis-indiana.

