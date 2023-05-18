EPA Seeks Input on Methane Emissions and Waste Reduction Incentive Program for Petroleum and Natural Gas Systems

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is inviting small entities to participate as Small Entity Representatives (SERs) for a Small Business Advocacy Review (SBAR) Panel. “Small entities” are the small businesses, small governments, or small not-for-profit organizations that may be directly regulated by a rulemaking. This Panel will focus on the agency’s development of a rule that proposes to impose and collect a charge for methane emissions from applicable facilities that report to the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program petroleum and natural gas systems source category (40 CFR Part 98, subpart W) and that exceed emission thresholds specified in Title I of the Clean Air Act section 136(f).

The Panel will include federal representatives from the Small Business Administration (SBA), the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and EPA. The Panel members ask a selected group of SERs to provide advice and recommendations on behalf of their company, government, or organization to inform the Panel members about the potential impacts of the proposed rule on small entities.

self-nominations directly from the small entities that may be subject to the rule requirements. Other representatives, such as trade associations that exclusively or at least primarily represent potentially regulated small entities, may also serve as SERs.

Self-nominations may be submitted through the link below and must be received by June 1, 2023.

Nominate yourself as a SER.

Learn more about the Methane Emissions and Waste Reduction Incentive Program.