EPA Seeks Input on Revision to Air Emissions Reporting Requirements Rule

April 6, 2022

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON (April 6, 2022) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it is inviting qualified small businesses, governments, and not-for-profit organizations to participate as Small Entity Representatives (SERs) for a Small Business Advocacy Review (SBAR) Panel. This Panel will focus on the agency’s development of proposed revisions to the existing Air Emissions Reporting Requirements (AERR) rule that was last revised and published on February 19, 2015 (80 FR 8787). The proposal may add reporting requirements to gather data about hazardous air pollutants, emissions rate test results from facilities, emissions from facilities in Indian Country that are not currently reporting emissions data, and emissions from small electricity generating units used intermittently, such as to meet demand on high electricity usage days.

The Panel will include federal representatives from the Small Business Administration (SBA), the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and EPA. The Panel members ask a selected group of SERs to provide advice and recommendations on behalf of their company, government, or organization to inform the Panel members about the potential impacts of the proposed rule on small entities.

EPA seeks self-nominations directly from the small entities that may be subject to the rule requirements. Other representatives, such as trade associations that exclusively or at least primarily represent potentially regulated small entities, may also serve as SERs.

Self-nominations may be submitted through the link below and must be received by April 19, 2022.

Nominate yourself as a SER: https://www.epa.gov/reg-flex/potential-sbar-panel-revisions-air-emissions-reporting-requirements-aerr

More information about Air Emissions Reporting Requirements: https://www.epa.gov/air-emissions-inventories/air-emissions-reporting-requirements-aerr.