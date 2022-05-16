EPA Seeks Input from Small Businesses on Potential Multi-Pollutant Emissions Standards for Light-Duty and Medium-Duty Vehicles for Model Years 2027 and Later

May 16, 2022

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is inviting small businesses to participate as Small Entity Representatives (SERs) for a Small Business Advocacy Review (SBAR) Panel. This Panel will focus on the agency’s development of a rule that would propose to reduce air pollutant emissions, including greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and criteria air pollutants (such as nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, and particulate matter) from light-duty (LD) vehicles and medium-duty (MD) vehicles. As with other EPA motor vehicle regulatory programs, these standards would affect companies that manufacture or sell passenger cars and light trucks (LD vehicles) and certain larger pickups, vans, and trucks (MD vehicles).

There is a need for deeper emission reductions from the LD and MD vehicle sectors to protect public health and welfare. EPA recently finalized more stringent GHG emission standards for LD vehicles through model year 2026. That action serves as an important launch point for this new rulemaking addressing model year 2027 and later. EPA is taking this action under its authority under the Clean Air Act, and it is also responsive to Executive Order 14037.

Three categories of small entities may be affected by the proposed new emission standards.

Small entities that seek EPA Certificates of Conformity in order to sell new light-duty and medium-duty vehicles in the U.S. This includes companies that produce and sell vehicles directly (Small-Entity LD/MD Vehicle Manufacturers) and those that import vehicles from outside the U.S. and adapt them to meet EPA emission standards (Small-Entity LD/MD Independent Commercial Importers).

Small entities that convert previously certified vehicles to operate partially or fully on alternative fuels (Small-Entity LD/MD Alternative Fuel Converters).

The Panel will include federal representatives from the Small Business Administration (SBA), the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and EPA. The Panel members will ask a selected group of SERs to provide advice and recommendations on behalf of their company to inform the Panel members about the potential impacts of the proposed rule on small entities.

EPA seeks self-nominations directly from the small businesses that may be subject to the rule requirements. Other representatives, such as trade associations that exclusively or at least primarily represent potentially regulated small businesses, may also serve as SERs.

Self-nominations may be submitted through the link below and must be received by May 31.

Nominate yourself as a SER: https://www.epa.gov/reg-flex/potential-sbar-panel-multi-pollutant-emissions-standards-model-years-2027-and-later-light

