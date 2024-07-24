EPA Seeks Nominations for the Farm, Ranch, and Rural Communities Federal Advisory Committee

July 24, 2024

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON — Today, July 24, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a solicitation for nominations to serve on its Farm, Ranch, and Rural Communities Federal Advisory Committee (FRRCC).1 Established in 2008, the FRRCC provides independent policy advice, information, and recommendations to the EPA Administrator on a range of environmental issues and policies that are of importance to agriculture and rural communities.

“The FRRCC provides a venue for agricultural stakeholders to provide meaningful feedback to EPA regarding a range of policies and programs,” said Rod Snyder, Senior Agriculture Advisor to the Administrator. “The work of this committee is more important than ever as the FRRCC helps inform the priorities of EPA’s newly created Office of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.”

Earlier this year, the FRRCC issued policy recommendations to Administrator Michael S. Regan about how EPA’s programs and authorities can help support and accelerate U.S. agriculture’s climate goals. This includes partnership opportunities to support farmers and ranchers in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to more frequent extreme weather events. In response to the committee’s recommendations, Administrator Regan established EPA’s first-ever Office of Agriculture and Rural Affairs to ensure long-term collaboration with agricultural and rural stakeholders.

To build a broad and balanced representation of perspectives for the FRRCC, members will be selected from a variety of relevant sectors. Members may represent farmers, ranchers, and rural communities; allied industries, including farm groups, rural suppliers, marketers, and processors; academia and researchers; state, local, and tribal government; and nongovernmental organizations. EPA values and welcomes opportunities to increase diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility on its federal advisory committees.

To be considered for an appointment to the FRRCC, nominations should be submitted to FRRCC@epa.gov by September 5, 2024, with the subject line “FRRCC Membership 2024.” Nominations should include a résumé or curriculum vitae and a statement of interest. Letters of support and recommendation will be accepted but are not mandatory.

