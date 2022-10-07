EPA Seeks Nominations for Local Government Advisory Committee Contact: EPA Press Office, press@epa.gov WASHINGTON (October 7, 2022) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing a solicitation for nominations to serve on its Local Government Advisory Committee (LGAC), which advises EPA on critical environmental issues impacting local governments. The agency is also accepting nominations for LGAC’s Small Communities Advisory Subcommittee (SCAS). “EPA works closely with local governments in our work to deliver public health and environmental protections to all communities in the United States, including communities that have been underserved for far too long,” said Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe. “The Local Government Advisory Committee and its subcommittees have provided critical advice to the agency over the past year and I look forward to engaging more with our local partners on the issues most important to them as we advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s bold environmental agenda.” Members of the LGAC and SCAS will provide advice and recommendations on a broad range of issues, including but not limited to: advancing environmental justice, developing capacity for technical assistance at the local level, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, bolstering resilience to the impacts of climate change, enhancing the infrastructure needed to provide drinking water and wastewater services, and supporting local governments in the assessment and remediation of PFAS chemicals. Candidates must be current elected officials representing local, state, tribal, or territorial governments; officials working full-time for a government who have been appointed directly by an elected official will also be considered. EPA expressly values diversity, equity, and inclusion, and encourages the nominations of individuals from diverse backgrounds, so that the LGAC and SCAS look like America and reflect the country’s rich diversity. Members will be appointed for one or two-year terms. To be considered for 2023 appointments, nominations should be submitted by October 31, 2022. Learn more about the nomination process here Background Chartered in 1993 under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, the Local Government Advisory Committee provides independent and objective policy advice to the EPA Administrator on a broad range of issues affecting local governments. The Small Community Advisory Subcommittee was established by EPA in 1996 to advise the Administrator on environmental issues of concern to the residents of smaller communities. For more information about the LGAC For more information about the SCAS