EPA Seeks Nominations for Members of Great Lakes Advisory Board

Contact Information: Allison Lippert (lippert.allison@epa.gov) 312-353-0967

CHICAGO – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is seeking nominations of qualified candidates who desire to serve as members of EPA’s Great Lakes Advisory Board (GLAB).

The GLAB was re-established in December 2018 following Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler’s approval of the Board’s charter. It will provide advice and recommendations to the EPA Administrator through the Great Lakes National Program Manager on matters related to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and the implementation of the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement between the United States and Canada.

The GLAB will be composed of approximately fifteen members who will serve as representative members of non-federal interests. EPA will consider candidates representing a broad range of interests, including business groups, environmental organizations, academia and state, local and tribal governments. In selecting members, EPA will consider the differing perspectives needed to address the GLAB’s charter. Other criteria used to evaluate nominees will include:

• Experience with Great Lakes issues;

• Leadership and consensus-building experience in Great Lakes organizations, businesses and workgroups;

• Membership in professional societies involved with Great Lakes issues;

• Academic leadership and expertise;

• Community leadership; and

• Representation of multiple constituencies within the Great Lakes basin.

The GLAB will meet in person or by electronic means twice a year. In-person meetings will be held in the Great Lakes region.

Any interested person or organization may nominate qualified persons to be considered for appointment to the GLAB. Individuals may self-nominate. Nominations may be submitted electronically with the subject line “GLAB Nomination 2019” to Barnes.Edlynzia@epa.gov, or by regular mail to Edlynzia Barnes, Designated Federal Officer, Great Lakes National Program Office, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 77 W Jackson Blvd. (G-9J), Chicago, IL 60604.

For more information, visit: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2019/02/21/2019-02989/request-for-nominations-to-the-great-lakes-advisory-board