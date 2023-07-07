EPA Seeks Public Comment on Carbon Storage Draft Permits for Company in Indiana

EPA will host a public meeting and hearing on August 10, 2023

July 7, 2023

Contact Information 312-886-1443 Mary Pressley ( pressley.mary@epa.gov

Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a public comment period on its intent to issue permits for Wabash Carbon Services to inject and store carbon dioxide underground at two injection wells in Vermillion County and Vigo County, Indiana.

The process of storing carbon underground to reduce emissions into the atmosphere is known as “carbon sequestration.” Under the proposed plan, Wabash Carbon Services would inject 1.67 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year into the wells over an injection period of 12 years. Wabash would monitor the wells—during the 12 years of proposed carbon dioxide injection and 10 years thereafter—to ensure that the injection wells work properly, the carbon dioxide does not move from its injected location and drinking water sources are protected.

The well sites were selected following extensive research in order to ensure the carbon dioxide can be safely stored in the rock formations about 5,000 feet below the ground. Studies of the site show that there is about 2,100 feet of solid rock, including very low-permeability shale, between the deepest source of drinking water in the area and the proposed carbon dioxide reservoir below.

EPA will host a public meeting and hearing on Thursday, August 10. EPA staff will be available to answer resident questions and record comments.

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Time: The public meeting will begin at 6 p.m., the public hearing will occur from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Where: Indiana State University

Federal Hall, Smith Magna Carta Courtroom

Second Floor

30 North 7th Street

Terre Haute, Indiana

EPA’s public comment period will end on August 11, 2023. Comments may be submitted:

At the public hearing

By email to fisher.marc@epa.gov

For more information on EPA’s injection permit process, click here.

To view a copy of the two draft permits, click here.