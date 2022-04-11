EPA seeks public comment on proposed change to cleanup plan for MIDCO I and MIDCO II Superfund sites in Gary, Indiana

The agency will hold a virtual public meeting on Thursday, April 14

April 11, 2022

Contact Information 312-965-8901 Rachel Bassler ( linduska.rachel@epa.gov

CHICAGO (April 11, 2022) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today opened a 30-day public comment period on its proposal for a change to the 1992 cleanup plan for the MIDCO I and MIDCO II Superfund sites at 7400 W 15th Street and 5900 Industrial Highway, respectively, in Gary, Indiana. EPA will hold a virtual public meeting on Thursday, April 14 to discuss the proposal and answer questions.

Pumping and treating the contaminated groundwater at the MIDCO Superfund sites has been largely successful. EPA now proposes relying on natural processes to reduce remaining contamination over time. EPA will closely monitor this natural attenuation to ensure that the cleanup meets current federal and state standards and effectively protects human health and the environment.

Operations at MIDCO’s former industrial waste storage, recycling and disposal facilities contaminated soil and groundwater. Since 1982, EPA has been involved in the removal of thousands of drums containing hazardous wastes, as well as tanks, contaminated soil and debris at the MIDCO sites. In 1992, EPA selected a cleanup plan to address volatile organic compounds, semi-volatile organic compounds such as polyaromatic hydrocarbons, pesticides, polychlorinated biphenyls and inorganic constituents including metals and cyanide – all found in soil and groundwater.

EPA’s comment period is open from April 11 through May 11. Comments may be submitted via:

email to Janet Pope at pope.janet@epa.gov

online at the websites listed below

phone: 312-886-0555

or attend the virtual meeting

To join the virtual public meeting:

When: Thursday, April 14

Time: 6 p.m.

To join: Online: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88125760874, or, by phone toll-free: 888-475-4499

You will be instructed to provide the meeting ID and passcode listed below whether you join online or by phone:

ID: 881 2576 0874

Passcode: 751984

* Please note, phone numbers will be displayed on screen. To hide your phone number, dial *67 and then dial the toll-free number.

To learn more, visit the MIDCO I website or MIDCO II website.

###