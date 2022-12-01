EPA seeks public comment on proposed cleanup plan for Hegeler Zinc Superfund site in Vermilion County, Illinois

December 1, 2022

Contact Information 312-886-1443 Mary Pressley ( pressley.mary@epa.gov

Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began a 30-day public comment period on its proposed cleanup plan for the Hegeler Zinc Superfund site in Vermilion County, Illinois. EPA will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, December 7, from 5:30 – 8 p.m. to discuss the proposal and accept comments.

The former zinc smelting facility produced zinc products, sulfuric acid and cadmium. The smelting operation resulted in large amounts of slag, which was stored in piles on the site. Soil, sediment, groundwater and surface water are contaminated with metals such as cadmium, lead, arsenic and zinc.

Under the proposed cleanup plan, EPA will excavate contaminated sediment and soil and add the material to the existing slag pile. The Agency will then install a low-permeability cover over the pile, reroute portions of a creek to ensure a safe distance from the slag pile and continue monitoring groundwater and surface water in the area.

EPA plans to hold a public meeting on Wednesday, December 7, from 5:30 – 8 p.m. in the Bremer Conference Center at the Danville Area Community College, 2000 E. Main St. in Danville. EPA invites the public to meet with Agency staff, ask questions and listen to a short presentation about the cleanup plan. A formal public hearing begins at 7 p.m., during which attendees can provide on-the-record comments. Local COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the event and are subject to change without notice.

In addition, EPA invites the public to provide comments on the proposed cleanup plan until December 31. Comments may also be submitted by:

Kirstin Safakas, U.S. EPA Region 5

External Communications Office

77 W. Jackson Blvd.

Chicago, Illinois 60604

To learn more, visit EPA’s website.