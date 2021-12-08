EPA seeks public comment on proposed cleanup plan for the Milford Contaminated Aquifer Superfund site in Ohio

Virtual Public Meeting December 15, 2021

December 8, 2021

Contact Information 312-353-5069 Joshua Singer ( singer.joshua@epa.gov

CHICAGO (December 8, 2021) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) begins a 30-day public comment period on its proposed plan to clean up the contaminated groundwater at the Milford Contaminated Aquifer Site in Ohio. The site consists of groundwater contaminated with volatile organic compounds, or VOCs. To keep Milford’s drinking water supply safe, the city installed and maintains an air stripper to remove VOCs from the water. EPA added the site to the Superfund National Priorities List in 2011.

The agency’s proposed plan includes treating on-site groundwater by injecting one or more substances to break down the contamination, verifying homes and buildings in the area are connected to the municipal water supply, and conducting additional sampling for the design phase of the cleanup. In addition, EPA would install signs and fencing, and reinforce land-use restrictions to protect public health and the environment.

EPA will host a virtual public meeting on the proposed cleanup plan on Wednesday, December 15, 6 p.m. EDT. A link to the meeting and dial-in instructions will be posted at www.epa.gov/superfund/milford-aquifer. A video presentation that explains EPA’s proposal will also be available at the same website.

EPA will review all comments before making a final decision on the cleanup. Comments may be submitted:

Online, www.epa.gov/superfund/milford-aquifer

During the virtual public meeting on December 15

email palomeque.adrian@epa.gov

By mail (postmarked by Jan. 7) addressed to Meg Moosa, Community Involvement Specialist, Tetra Tech, Inc.,12334 Valley Vista Dr., Chesterland, OH 44026.

By phone, leaving a message at 312-353-6646

More information on EPA’s proposed plan is available at:

New Clermont County Public Library, Milford Miami Township Branch, 5920 Buckwheat Rd., Milford

www. epa.gov/superfund/milford-aquifer

