EPA seeks public comment on proposed cleanup plan for operable unit 3 of the Velsicol Chemical Corp. Superfund site in St. Louis, Michigan

July 15, 2022

Contact Information 312-965-8901 Rachel Bassler ( linduska.rachel@epa.gov

CHICAGO (July 15, 2022) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began a 30-day public comment period on its proposed cleanup plan for operable unit 3, or OU3, of the Velsicol Chemical Corp. Superfund site in St. Louis, Michigan. OU3 begins at the St. Louis dam to approximately 1.5 miles downstream within the Pine River. EPA will hold a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, July 26, to discuss the proposal and accept comments.

The Velsicol Chemical Corp. operated from 1936 through 1977 and manufactured a wide variety of chemicals. Site spills and chemical discharges into the Pine River impacted sediment and surface soils. Studies in the area have identified the insecticide DDT as the primary contaminant of concern in OU3.

The proposed cleanup plan will excavate floodplain and riverbank soils with DDT contamination and dispose the soil at an approved landfill. The floodplains will be backfilled with clean soils to the existing grade and revegetated. The riverbank will be stabilized to prevent further erosion.

EPA’s comment period on the plan is open from July 15 to August 13. Comments may be submitted via:

EPA’s website

comment form available inside EPA’s fact sheet

written comments postmarked by August 13 to: Adrian Palomeque, community involvement coordinator, U.S. EPA Region 5 (RE-19J) 77 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60604

or attend the virtual meeting and make a comment

To join the virtual public meeting:

When: Tuesday, July 26

Time: 6 p.m.

To join: A link to the meeting and dial-in instructions will be posted at EPA website the day of the meeting.

To learn more, visit the Velsicol Chemical Corp. Superfund website.

