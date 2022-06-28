EPA seeks public comment on proposed cleanup plan for the PMC Groundwater Superfund site in Petoskey, Michigan

The agency will hold a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, June 29

June 28, 2022

Contact Information 312-965-8901 Rachel Bassler ( linduska.rachel@epa.gov

CHICAGO (June 28, 2022) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has started a 30-day public comment period on its proposed cleanup plan for the contaminated groundwater, soil and soil vapors at the Petoskey Manufacturing Co. Groundwater Superfund site at 200 W. Lake St. in Petoskey, Michigan. EPA will hold a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, June 29, to discuss the proposal and accept comments.

The site was once home to the former Petoskey Manufacturing Co., a small fabricating operation that made small trim parts for the automotive industry. PMC improperly disposed of solvents and paint sludge on the ground outside the building. This resulted in contaminated soil and groundwater at the site and in the town’s municipal well. In 1983, EPA added the site to the National Priorities List, a list of the most contaminated sites in the nation.

This proposed cleanup plan addresses the potential future human health risks from vapor intrusion from the former PMC facility, as well as at the surrounding residential and commercial properties. The vapor contamination is believed to be coming from both groundwater and soil contamination.

EPA’s preferred cleanup plan includes air sparge with soil vapor extraction; installation of vapor mitigation systems as needed; conducting additional sampling; and monitoring groundwater and soil vapor to ensure the cleanup is working. The estimated cost is $5.5 million.

EPA’s comment period on the plan is open from June 22 to July 22. Comments may be submitted via:

email to Cheryl Kondreck at kondreck.cheryl@epa.gov

EPA’s website

comment form available inside EPA’s fact sheet

or attend the virtual meeting and make a comment

To join the virtual public meeting:

When: Wednesday, June 29

Time: 6 p.m. EDT

To join: A zoom link to the meeting and dial-in instructions will be posted at EPA website the day of the meeting.

To learn more, visit the PMC Superfund website.

