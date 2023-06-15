EPA Seeks Public Comment to Update Proposed Soil Cleanup Plan for Lammers Barrel Superfund Site in Beavercreek, Ohio

June 15, 2023

Contact Information 312-886-1443 Mary Pressley ( pressley.mary@epa.gov

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will begin a 30-day public comment period on a proposed change to update the scope of soil cleanup as part of the proposed cleanup plan at the Lammers Barrel Superfund site in Beavercreek, Ohio. EPA will host a public meeting on June 22 to answer questions and accept public comments.

EPA is proposing to change the soil cleanup originally selected for the site in 2011. The new plan would address additional contaminated soil and use a method of heating the soil to remove the contamination instead of using soil biological treatment (soil mixing with zero valent iron, portland cement, and water). The changes are in response to information collected during the remedy design. EPA also discovered more soil required cleanup than previously anticipated.

EPA determined the current remedy, an in-situ biological treatment, will require four times more soil to be treated than originally anticipated. This new finding makes the current soil cleanup plan more difficult to implement and more costly. Instead, EPA is proposing to treat the soil with heat – either electric resistance heating or thermal conductive heating - to extract the contaminants. EPA has also proposed additional alternatives to this plan, which are detailed in a fact sheet provided to community members.

The Kohnen and Lammers Chemical Company operated as a chemical recycling facility at the Lammers Barrel site from 1953 to 1969. Chlorinated volatile organic compounds and aromatic hydrocarbons chemicals were stored at the site in aboveground storage tanks and in drums. In 1985, contamination was discovered in residential drinking water wells in the area. EPA connected several properties in the area to the public water supply to avoid further exposure to contamination. EPA has also started work on groundwater remediation.

EPA will host a public meeting and open house on Thursday, June 22. EPA representatives will be available to answer public questions and hear feedback.

When: Thursday, June 22

Time: 6 p.m.

Where: Beavercreek City Council Chambers, 1368 Research Park Drive, Beavercreek

EPA’s comment period on the plan ends July 15. Comments may be submitted via:

EPA’s website under “Public Comment Period”

The June 22 community meeting

By mail postmarked by July 15 to:

Adrian Palomeque, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, RE-19J, 77 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60604

Or via email by July 15: palomeque.adrian@epa.gov

To learn more about the Lammers Barrel Superfund site, visit the website.