EPA Selects Two Minnesota Organizations to Receive Almost $200,000 to Support Educational Projects

July 9, 2024

Contact Information 312-886-6703 Danielle Kaufman ( kaufman.danielle@epa.gov

CHICAGO (July 9, 2024) — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Hubbard County Soil & Water Conservation and Minnesota State Mankato will receive grants for $98,000 and $100,000, respectively, for environmental education projects.

“Advancing environmental education advances EPA’s mission because it better equips our communities with the information they need to protect public health today and in the future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “This year’s environmental education grant recipients will work in underserved communities across the country to foster a deeper understanding of environmental challenges and inspire action towards sustainable solutions.”

“Conservation partners, landowners, and schools are forming partnerships in Northern Minnesota to promote long-term rural community vibrancy that is inclusive of educational resources, local economy, social vitality and measurable conservation impacts through hands-on learning, student designed projects and community mini-grants funded through the activity of cone and seed collecting for our state nursery -- also reviving local knowledge and traditions around seed collecting to produce the next generation of seedlings for our forests,” said Crystal Mathisrud, District Manager of Hubbard County Soil and Water Conservation District.

“A collaborative partnership with Minnesota State University, Mankato, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and Mankato Area Public Schools will provide outdoor experiences and educate area youth about watershed and ecosystem health to inspire the next generation of conservation stewards,” said Kimberly Musser, Water Resources Center Associate Director, Minnesota State Mankato.

The EPA grants will provide day-long high school field trips, monthly stewardship experiences, and opportunities for outdoor adventure and recreational skill-building. As well as support teachers in using hands-on projects to engage students in environmental issues.

Since 1992, EPA has distributed between $2 million and $3.7 million in environmental education grant funding each year, for a total of over $95.1 million supporting more than 3,960 projects. The program traditionally provides financial support for projects that design, demonstrate or disseminate environmental education practices, methods or techniques. For more information visit EPA’s Environmental Education web page.

To learn more about current and past award winners, or to apply for future EE grant competitions, visit the Environmental Education Grants web page. This website will be updated as future competitions are announced and additional grants are awarded.