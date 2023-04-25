EPA Settlement with Arctic Glacier USA Resolves Chemical Emergency Release Notification Violations at Grayling, Michigan Facility

April 25, 2023

CHICAGO (April 25, 2023) — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Arctic Glacier USA Inc. will pay penalties totaling $232,593 to resolve alleged violations of federal requirements to report on the releases of hazardous substances. The settlement follows a release of ammonia resulting from a pipe failure at the company’s ice manufacturing facility in Grayling, Michigan.



EPA alleges Arctic Glacier violated the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA) and Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA) by failing to report a release of 1,580 pounds of anhydrous ammonia from its facility on June 3, 2022. Under EPCRA, anhydrous ammonia qualifies as an “extremely hazardous substance” and facilities are required to report the details of releases that exceed 100 pounds. The company failed to provide immediate notification of the release to the National Response Center, state and local authorities, and the written follow-up notification to state and local emergency response agencies.



