EPA Settlement Improves Safety of Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center

April 11, 2023

Contact Information 312-353-0967 Allison Lippert ( Lippert.Allison@epa.gov

CHICAGO (April 11, 2023) — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center (DECC) will pay penalties totaling $118,195 to resolve alleged violations of federal requirements to report on the storage, use and releases of hazardous substances. The settlement follows an ammonia leak at the DECC and will help ensure that the facility is prepared for any future chemical emergencies.



“It is imperative for facilities storing hazardous materials such as anhydrous ammonia to follow the regulations designed to protect communities and the environment from potential risks,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. “Improving the DECC’s preparedness for accidental chemical releases helps make Duluth safer.”



EPA alleges the DECC violated the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA) and Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA) by failing to report a July 2021 release of anhydrous ammonia. The leak was discovered in a cooling system at the curling club, resulting in the evacuation of most of the DECC. The evacuated areas reopened the following day. No injuries were reported.



EPA also alleges the DECC failed to submit required documentation, including safety data sheets, for sulfuric acid and a completed inventory of its on-site emergency and hazardous chemicals to the appropriate federal, state and local authorities for 2020 and 2021.



The DECC has certified that it is currently in compliance with CERCLA and EPCRA regulations.



Read more about EPCRA and hazardous chemical emergency release notification requirements.