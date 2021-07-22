EPA settlement with MDV SpartanNash resolves Clean Air Act violations at Norfolk, Va. food distribution center

July 21, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (July 21, 2021) – MDV SpartanNash LLC will pay a $47,429 penalty to resolve alleged Clean Air Act violations at its food distribution center in Norfolk, Virginia, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced today.

EPA cited the company for violating the “General Duty Clause,” Section 112r(1) of the Clean Air Act, which makes the owners and operators of facilities that have regulated and other extremely hazardous substances responsible for ensuring that their chemicals are managed safely.

Specifically, EPA alleged that MDV SpartanNash failed to take necessary steps to prevent releases by failing to install appropriate alarms, failing to properly seal around ammonia refrigeration pipes, and failing to inspect and repair pipe insulation and more.

The facility is in a community considered to be in an area of potential environmental justice concern. This settlement will benefit the surrounding community by reducing the potential release of hazardous substances.

As part of the settlement, the company has certified that it is now in compliance with applicable requirements.

For more information on the “General Duty Clause” Section 112r(1) of the Clean Air Act, see http://www.epa.gov/sites/production/files/2013-10/documents/gdc-fact.pdf

For more information on EPA’s environmental justice initiatives, see: https://www.epa.gov/environmentaljustice.