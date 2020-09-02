News Releases from Region 03

EPA settlement penalizes Superior Concrete Materials For Clean Air Act violations at former D.C. location

Contact Information: EPA Region 3 Press Office (R3press@epa.gov)

PHILADELPHIA (September 2, 2020) – Superior Concrete Materials, Inc., has paid a $250,000 penalty to settle multiple Clean Air Act violations that occurred at the former location of Superior’s ready-mix concrete batch plant in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced today.

At the request of the District of Columbia Department of Energy and Environment, the EPA conducted an investigation that determined that Superior Concrete:

Operated its ready-mix concrete batch plant from at least September 2014 to June 2018 without a required Clean Air Act operating permit, and

Operated a stationary engine (providing electrical power at the plant) in violation of Clean Air Act management practices to minimize emissions of the hazardous air pollutant formaldehyde.

Superior, which currently operates a ready-mix concrete batch plant in Washington, D.C., at 1721 South Capitol Street SW, had previously operated its plant at 1601 South Capitol Street, SW. These violations pertain to the former location.

For more information on the Clean Air Act, visit: https://www.epa.gov/clean-air-act-overview .

# # #