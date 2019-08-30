News Releases from Region 01

EPA Settlement Resolves Toxic Chemical Reporting Issues at Bridgeport, Connecticut Facility

(Bridgeport, Conn.) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced a settlement with Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc., that resolved the company's alleged failure to properly report required information about six toxic chemicals it received at and transported from at a facility in Bridgeport. Under the settlement, Safety-Kleen will pay an $82,000 penalty. The company has also come into compliance with federal Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA) issues that EPA raised in 2017.

"This case shows that EPA is serious about ensuring that facilities that receive and transport toxic substances follow the laws that protect their workers and local communities," said EPA Acting Regional Administrator Deb Szaro. "EPA appreciates Safety-Kleen's efforts to correct the alleged violations once they were identified, which improved the company's compliance with important laws that protect public health."

The Safety-Kleen facility in Bridgeport receives and transfers used motor oil for recycling. The facility also blends and receives windshield wiper fluid product containing methanol and receives antifreeze product containing ethylene glycol for distribution and collects used wastewater and waste antifreeze. The Bridgeport facility is in an area where environmental justice issues exist.

Safety-Kleen failed to timely submit to EPA required forms for six chemicals for 2015 based on a miscalculation of full-time employees at the facility. After discussions with EPA, the facility filed the proper forms for 2015.

Companies that meet certain criteria and use certain materials containing toxic chemicals must report each year how much of each toxic chemical is released to the environment and how much is managed through recycling, energy recovery and treatment, according to federal right to know laws. The information collected by EPA from industrial and federal facilities using these chemicals serves as the basis of the Toxic Release Inventory, a collection of data that can be reviewed by communities, government and industry. This information helps communities understand how manufacturers use and recycle toxic materials, as well as how they prevent accidents.

For more information on EPCRA, visit https://www.epa.gov/epcra.

For more information about EPA's work in Connecticut, visit https://www.epa.gov/ct/environmental-information-connecticut.