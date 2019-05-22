News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EPA Spring 2019 Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions Shows Commitment to Strong Environmental Protection and Regulatory Reform

WASHINGTON (May 23, 2019) - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), along with the rest of the federal government, released the Spring 2019 Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions, which provides updates to the public about regulatory activity. EPA’s Spring 2019 Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions continues to support President Trump’s commitment to regulatory reform while simultaneously advancing the Agency’s core mission of protecting human health and the environment.

“From reducing NOx emissions from heavy-duty trucks to cost-benefit reforms to addressing emerging chemicals of concern, EPA’s latest regulatory agenda reflects the Trump Administration’s commitment to protecting the nation’s air, water, and land while at the same time alleviating unnecessary regulatory burdens,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “The Spring Regulatory Agenda lays out our regulatory reforms that will reduce pollution and support the President’s historic economic growth – the combination of which improves lives and the environment.”

EPA’s Spring Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions shows continued progress in reducing regulatory burden as envisioned by Executive Order 13771. Along with 35 actions that are appearing for the first time, this agenda lists 57 actions that are expected to be deregulatory. Examples of both include:

The Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient (SAFE) Vehicles Rule for Model Years 2021-2026 Passenger Cars and Light Trucks

Regulatory Determinations for Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctanesulfonic Acid (PFAS)

Control of Air Pollution from New Motor Vehciles: Heavy-Duty Engine Standards

On-Highway Heavy-Duty Trailers: Review of Standards and Requirements

Clarification of State Certification Procedures Under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act

Clean Air Act Benefit-Cost Reforms

Oil and Natural Gas Sector: Emission Standards for New, Reconstructed, and Modified Sources Reconsideration

Accidental Release Prevention Requirements: Risk Management Programs Under the Clean Air Act; Reconsideration of Amendments

Revised Definition of 'Waters of the United States'

Pesticides; Agricultural Worker Protection Standard; Revision of the Application Exclusion Zone Requirements

To access EPA’s Spring Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions: https://www.reginfo.gov/public/do/eAgendaMain.

To access EPA and other agencies’ regulatory budgets: https://www.reginfo.gov/public/do/eAgendaEO13771

For more information about regulatory reform at EPA:

https://www.epa.gov/laws-regulations/epa-deregulatory-actions